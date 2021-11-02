Moneyline pick for Braves vs. Astros in Game 6 of World Series

The Houston Astros staved off elimination on Sunday night after picking up a resounding 9-5 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5. Despite the win, Atlanta still leads the series 3-2 with everybody going back to Houston to finish out the series.

On Sunday, the Braves jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to a grand slam from Adam Duvall. However, the Astros battled back scoring two runs in the second inning and then two more runs in the third to tie the game up at 4-4.

The Astros used starting pitcher Jose Urquidy after Framber Valdez went 2.2 IP and reliever Yimi Garcia got an out. After the Stros tied it up, Freddie Freeman mashed a solo home run in the third inning to put Atlanta up 5-4. But that would be all the scoring for the Braves as the Astros tacked on four runs between the fifth and eighth innings.

For Game 6 at Truist Park (8:09 p.m. ET/FOX), the Astros will start Luis Garcia, while the Braves are starting Max Fried. Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Braves vs. Astros, World Series Game 6 moneyline odds

ATL: +105

HOU: -125

As the series moves to Game 6, the Braves are still in the driver’s seat as all they have to do is win one game. But Atlanta will have to do it at Minute Maid Park, where they won Game 1 by a score of 6-2. In Game 1, the Braves also had Charlie Morton on the mound. For Game 6, they will have Max Fried on the bump, who has struggled in his last two postseason starts.

In Game 2, the Astros hit Fried hard, who allowed seven hits, six earned runs, and had six strikeouts in 5.0 IP. In his last two starts, the southpaw has given up 15 hits, 11 earned runs, and two home runs, which is less than ideal. As for Garcia, the rookie starting pitcher gave up three hits, one earned, and four walks in 3.2 IP in Game 3. If the rook doesn’t have four walks, then he might’ve stayed in the game longer. The Astros’ offense struggled in that game too as they only recorded two hits. I think Houston goes back home motivated to send this to a Game 7 and lean on Garcia, who had an ERA of 2.39 and .210 OBA at home in the regular season.

Pick: Astros ML -125

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.