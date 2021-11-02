Best player prop bets to consider for Astros in Game 6 in World Series

Game 6 of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves will begin tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX. The Astros kept their World Series hopes alive after they defeated the Braves 9-5 in Game 5 on Sunday night. Houston was down 4-0 in the first inning, thanks to a grand slam from Adam Duvall. However, they did not back down and instead chipped away at the lead to eventually bring the series back to Minute Maid Park for a decisive Game 6.

The Braves will give the ball to Max Fried, while the Astros are expected to go with rookie Luis Garcia. Below we are going to go over some of our favorite player props for tonight’s World Series Game 6, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luis Garcia over 4.5 strikeouts (+130)

If the Astros want to win tonight’s Game 6 to force a win or go home Game 7, they’ll need the rookie pitcher to play better than he did in Game 3. Garcia struggled in his first World Series start last week, allowing four walks, three hits, and one earned run in 3.2 IP.

If Garcia does not have the four walks and 72 pitches thrown, he might have stayed in the game as the young pitcher also had six strikeouts. Garcia has gone over 4.5 strikeouts in back-to-back starts, which is encouraging. If you are looking for this prop, check out the alt pitcher props. This prop has much more value than Garcia’s standard strikeout prop, which is over 3.5 at -160.

Carlos Correa over 1.5 total bases (+135)

For our last player prop bet, we are going to go with Carlos Correa, who had an outstanding Game 5 on Sunday night. The dynamic shortstop went 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and two RBI in Houston’s 9-5 win. Correa has now produced at least one RBI in back-to-back games.

He’ll now get ready to face Braves starter Max Fried for the second time in this series. Fried held Correa hitless until the sixth inning, where he knocked through a single. In the playoffs, the 27-year-old is hitting .320 with a double and nine total bases against southpaws. If the Astros want to come out on top, Correa will have to play a major role tonight.

