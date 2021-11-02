Best player prop bets to consider for Braves in Game 6 in World Series

Game 6 of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves will begin tonight at 8:09 p.m. ET on FOX. The Astros staved off elimination by defeating the Braves 9-5 in Game 5 on Sunday night. The Braves still lead the series 3-2, but Houston gets a shot at home tie up the series.

Atlanta will start Max Fried, while the Astros will start Luis Garcia. Below we are going to go over some of our favorite player props for Tuesday night’s WS Game 6, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Freddie Freeman over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Since Max Fried’s props are all juiced, we are going to go back to the Braves’ hitters to see if we can find some value. The first player prop bet we will go with is Freddie Freeman over 1.5 total bases. The veteran first baseman hit a towering solo home run in Game 5, which was his only hit in the game. With that homer, Freeman has now recorded a hit in all five games of the World Series, making a solid case to potentially win World Series MVP. If the Braves want to close this series out on Tuesday night, Freeman will have to play a role.

Jorge Soler over 0.5 home runs (+360)

For our second player prop, we are going to go out on a limb with Jorge Soler to hit over 0.5 home runs in Game 6. The last time we saw Soler standing in the batters’ box in Houston, he went 1-for-4 in Game 2 with a double. However, in Game 1, he hit a homer off of Framber Valdez in the first inning. The 29-year-old has insane power and already hit two home runs in the World Series. If you are not feeling his HR prop, another good play could be his over 1.5 total bases for +165. He only needs one swing to either send out of the park or to get a double in Minute Maid Park.

