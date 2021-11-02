 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves starting lineup for World Series Game 6 vs. Astros

We go over the Atlanta Braves starting lineup for Game 6 of the 2021 World Series.

By Chinmay Vaidya
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Five
Eddie Rosario of the Atlanta Braves celebrates the grand slam home run by Adam Duvall (not pictured) against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Five of the World Series at Truist Park on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia
Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced their lineup for Game 6 of their World Series vs. the Houston Astros. The game will start at 8:07 p.m. ET and air on FOX. Max Fried will take the mound for the Braves. He was the team’s choice for Game 2, where he threw 5.0 innings in a 7-2 loss. Let’s go over the Braves starting lineup for Game 6.

Braves batting order, World Series Game 6

Eddie Rosario, LF
Jorge Soler, DH
Freddie Freeman, 1B
Austin Riley, 3B
Adam Duvall, CF
Joc Pederson, RF
Ozzie Albies, 2B
Travis d’Arnaud, C
Dansby Swanson, SS

SP: Max Fried

The Braves are bringing in Soler as the designated hitter, and moving Albies down the order as a result of this inclusion. Atlanta is -170 as a 1.5-run underdog and +115 as a moneyline underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Braves hold a 3-2 lead over the Astros and are hoping to close out the World Series Tuesday night. They are still favored to win the series at -235 despite Tuesday’s game and a potential Game 7 being in Houston.

