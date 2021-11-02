Braves starting lineup for World Series Game 6 vs. Astros

The Atlanta Braves announced their lineup for Game 6 of their World Series vs. the Houston Astros. The game will start at 8:07 p.m. ET and air on FOX. Max Fried will take the mound for the Braves. He was the team’s choice for Game 2, where he threw 5.0 innings in a 7-2 loss. Let’s go over the Braves starting lineup for Game 6.

Braves batting order, World Series Game 6

Eddie Rosario, LF

Jorge Soler, DH

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Austin Riley, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Joc Pederson, RF

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Travis d’Arnaud, C

Dansby Swanson, SS

SP: Max Fried

The Braves are bringing in Soler as the designated hitter, and moving Albies down the order as a result of this inclusion. Atlanta is -170 as a 1.5-run underdog and +115 as a moneyline underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Braves hold a 3-2 lead over the Astros and are hoping to close out the World Series Tuesday night. They are still favored to win the series at -235 despite Tuesday’s game and a potential Game 7 being in Houston.