Astros starting lineup for World Series Game 6 vs. Braves

The Houston Astros announced their lineup for Game 6 of their World Series vs. the Atlanta Braves. The game will start at 8:07 p.m. ET and air on FOX. Houston will send Luis Garcia to the mound in what is yet another elimination game. Let’s go over the Astros starting lineup for Game 6.

Astros batting order, World Series Game 6

Jose Altuve, 2B

Michael Brantley, LF

Carlos Correa, SS

Yordan Alvarez, DH

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Kyle Tucker, RF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Jose Siri, CF

Martin Maldonado, C

SP: Luis Garcia

The Astros have decided to move Bregman down the order while promoting Correa. Alvarez, Gurriel and Tucker hope to be a formidable power trio in the heart of the lineup, while Siri makes an appearance in the starting lineup after recording no at-bats in his previous two appearances. The Astros are run line favorites at +150 and moneyline favorites at -135, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.