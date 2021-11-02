 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros starting lineup for World Series Game 6 vs. Braves

We go over the Houston Astros starting lineup for Game 6 of the 2021 World Series.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2021 World Series Game 5: Houston Astros v. Atlanta Braves
Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel of the Houston Astros celebrate after a 9-5 win over the Braves in Game 5 of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Houston Astros announced their lineup for Game 6 of their World Series vs. the Atlanta Braves. The game will start at 8:07 p.m. ET and air on FOX. Houston will send Luis Garcia to the mound in what is yet another elimination game. Let’s go over the Astros starting lineup for Game 6.

Astros batting order, World Series Game 6

Jose Altuve, 2B
Michael Brantley, LF
Carlos Correa, SS
Yordan Alvarez, DH
Yuli Gurriel, 1B
Kyle Tucker, RF
Alex Bregman, 3B
Jose Siri, CF
Martin Maldonado, C

SP: Luis Garcia

The Astros have decided to move Bregman down the order while promoting Correa. Alvarez, Gurriel and Tucker hope to be a formidable power trio in the heart of the lineup, while Siri makes an appearance in the starting lineup after recording no at-bats in his previous two appearances. The Astros are run line favorites at +150 and moneyline favorites at -135, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

