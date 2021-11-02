How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the November 2nd episode

NXT 2.0 comes onto your screens with another live episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando tonight and we’ll see the fallout from Halloween Havoc.

We saw three title changes on last week’s special episode, highlighted by the coronation of a stable now running the women’s division. This week’s show will continue to point us forward as the brand enters the final stretch of the year.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, November 2

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Toxic Attraction is now standing on top of the women’s division in NXT as Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships in a triple-threat ladder match before Mandy Rose became the new NXT Women’s Champion by defeating Raquel Gonzalez. Tonight’s show will most likely open with the trio standing tall and gloating in the ring before we inevitably find out the first challengers for their belts.

Speaking of that women’s championship match, Gonzalez lost after a mystery cloaked women hit her with a shovel during the match to allow for Rose to pick up the win. That mystery women revealed herself to be Dakota Kai, who has been off NXT television for the past few months since losing to Gonzalez at Takeover 36 back in August. It’s clear they’re re-starting this friends-turned-enemies feud and tonight will point us in the direction of where they go next.

Also finding out where he goes next is NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, who defeated the fast-ring Bron Breakker to retain his belt last Wednesday. It remains to be seen whether or not they’ll run back Ciampa-Breakker or introduce a new challenger.

Finally, we have on tap a tag team match as NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will team with Trick Williams to face Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis. Hayes and Williams went through Lumis’ haunted house on the show last week, so now the four will settle their differences in the ring.