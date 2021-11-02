Opening odds for 2021 World Wide Technology Championship

The PGA Tour is headed to Mexico this week for the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. It will be held at the El Camaleón Golf Club at Mayakoba on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, where the field will have some beautiful landscapes to navigate, including the oceanfront, mangroves, canals and the tropical jungle.
Viktor Hovland won last year’s tournament by a one-stroke margin over Aaron Wise, but he’s not this year’s favorite over on DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Thomas is the odds favorite to take him the winnings at +1100, followed most closely with Abraham Ancer (+1600) and Viktor Hovland (+1600). Last year’s runner-up, Wise, sits at +3000.
The first round of the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship tees off Thursday morning. Here’s a look at the full opening odds for the tournament over on DraftKings Sportsbook.
2021 World Wide Technology Championship, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Justin Thomas
|+1100
|+300
|+140
|Abraham Ancer
|+1600
|+350
|+170
|Viktor Hovland
|+1600
|+350
|+180
|Tony Finau
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Brooks Koepka
|+2500
|+450
|+250
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2500
|+450
|+200
|Cameron Tringale
|+2800
|+500
|+300
|Shane Lowry
|+3000
|+550
|+300
|Aaron Wise
|+3000
|+550
|+300
|Billy Horschel
|+3000
|+550
|+300
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+3000
|+550
|+300
|Talor Gooch
|+3500
|+600
|+330
|Patrick Reed
|+3500
|+650
|+330
|Matthew Wolff
|+4000
|+700
|+350
|Harold Varner III
|+4000
|+700
|+350
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+4000
|+700
|+350
|Keegan Bradley
|+4500
|+800
|+350
|Russell Henley
|+4500
|+800
|+350
|Will Zalatoris
|+4500
|+800
|+350
|Alexander Noren
|+4500
|+800
|+350
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4500
|+800
|+350
|Rickie Fowler
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Maverick McNealy
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Sergio Garcia
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Mito Pereira
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Charley Hoffman
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Seamus Power
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Justin Rose
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Ian Poulter
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Emiliano Grillo
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Gary Woodland
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Patrick Rodgers
|+7000
|+1100
|+600
|Pat Perez
|+7500
|+1100
|+600
|Carlos Ortiz
|+8000
|+1200
|+650
|Kevin Streelman
|+8000
|+1200
|+650
|Brendon Todd
|+8000
|+1200
|+650
|Brian Harman
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Chris Kirk
|+9000
|+1400
|+700
|Henrik Stenson
|+9000
|+1400
|+700
|Cheng-Tsung Pan
|+9000
|+1400
|+700
|Joel Dahmen
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Taylor Pendrith
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Charles Howell III
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Russell Knox
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Adam Hadwin
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Adam Schenk
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Chez Reavie
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Matt Kuchar
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Greyson Sigg
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Stephan Jaeger
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Danny Lee
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Matt Jones
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Lucas Herbert
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Brian Stuard
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Adam Long
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Patton Kizzire
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Brendan Steele
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Troy Merritt
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Scott Piercy
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Tom Hoge
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Charl Schwartzel
|+14000
|+2500
|+1100
|Scott Stallings
|+14000
|+2500
|+1100
|Guido Migliozzi
|+14000
|+2500
|+1100
|Nate Lashley
|+14000
|+2500
|+1100
|Henrik Norlander
|+14000
|+2500
|+1100
|Ryan Palmer
|+14000
|+2500
|+1100
|Brice Garnett
|+14000
|+2500
|+1100
|Keith Mitchell
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Kyle Stanley
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Thomas Detry
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Rory Sabbatini
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Garrick Higgo
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Dylan Frittelli
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Ryan Moore
|+18000
|+2500
|+1200
|Danny Willett
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Sepp Straka
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Vincent Whaley
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Andrew Putnam
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Peter Malnati
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Roger Sloan
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Doc Redman
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Davis Riley
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Graeme McDowell
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Jimmy Walker
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Sunghoon Kang
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Luke List
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Hank Lebioda
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Francesco Molinari
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Doug Ghim
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Zach Johnson
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Martin Laird
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Joseph Bramlett
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|J.J. Spaun
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Anirban Lahiri
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Richy Werenski
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Camilo Villegas
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Hudson Swafford
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Aaron Rai
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Nick Watney
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|James Hahn
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|J.T. Poston
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Brandt Snedeker
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Tyler Duncan
|+25000
|+4000
|+2000
|Sam Ryder
|+25000
|+5000
|+2000
|Denny McCarthy
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|John Huh
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Andrew Landry
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Nick Taylor
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Brian Gay
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Michael Thompson
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Kevin Tway
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Kramer Hickok
|+30000
|+4000
|+1600
|Trey Mullinax
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Adam Svensson
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Luke Donald
|+35000
|+5000
|+2000
|Willie Mack III
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Curtis Thompson
|+50000
|+6000
|+3500
|Bill Haas
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Jonas Blixt
|+70000
|+15000
|+5000
|Kelly Kraft
|+80000
|+8000
|+4000
|Juan Benitez
|+80000
|+8000
|+4000
|Roberto Diaz
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Samuel Del Val
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Juan Diego Fernandez
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Martin Trainer
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
