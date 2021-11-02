Opening odds for 2021 World Wide Technology Championship

The PGA Tour is headed to Mexico this week for the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. It will be held at the El Camaleón Golf Club at Mayakoba on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, where the field will have some beautiful landscapes to navigate, including the oceanfront, mangroves, canals and the tropical jungle.

Viktor Hovland won last year’s tournament by a one-stroke margin over Aaron Wise, but he’s not this year’s favorite over on DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Thomas is the odds favorite to take him the winnings at +1100, followed most closely with Abraham Ancer (+1600) and Viktor Hovland (+1600). Last year’s runner-up, Wise, sits at +3000.

The first round of the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship tees off Thursday morning. Here’s a look at the full opening odds for the tournament over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 World Wide Technology Championship, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Justin Thomas +1100 +300 +140 Abraham Ancer +1600 +350 +170 Viktor Hovland +1600 +350 +180 Tony Finau +2000 +400 +200 Brooks Koepka +2500 +450 +250 Scottie Scheffler +2500 +450 +200 Cameron Tringale +2800 +500 +300 Shane Lowry +3000 +550 +300 Aaron Wise +3000 +550 +300 Billy Horschel +3000 +550 +300 Tyrrell Hatton +3000 +550 +300 Talor Gooch +3500 +600 +330 Patrick Reed +3500 +650 +330 Matthew Wolff +4000 +700 +350 Harold Varner III +4000 +700 +350 Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000 +700 +350 Keegan Bradley +4500 +800 +350 Russell Henley +4500 +800 +350 Will Zalatoris +4500 +800 +350 Alexander Noren +4500 +800 +350 Joaquin Niemann +4500 +800 +350 Rickie Fowler +5000 +900 +400 Maverick McNealy +5000 +900 +400 Sergio Garcia +5000 +900 +400 Mito Pereira +6000 +1000 +450 Charley Hoffman +6000 +1000 +450 Seamus Power +6000 +1000 +450 Justin Rose +6000 +1000 +450 Ian Poulter +6500 +1100 +500 Emiliano Grillo +6500 +1100 +500 Gary Woodland +6500 +1100 +500 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500 +1100 +500 Jhonattan Vegas +6500 +1100 +500 Patrick Rodgers +7000 +1100 +600 Pat Perez +7500 +1100 +600 Carlos Ortiz +8000 +1200 +650 Kevin Streelman +8000 +1200 +650 Brendon Todd +8000 +1200 +650 Brian Harman +8000 +1600 +700 Chris Kirk +9000 +1400 +700 Henrik Stenson +9000 +1400 +700 Cheng-Tsung Pan +9000 +1400 +700 Joel Dahmen +10000 +1600 +700 Taylor Pendrith +10000 +1600 +700 Charles Howell III +10000 +1600 +700 Russell Knox +10000 +1600 +700 Adam Hadwin +10000 +1600 +700 Adam Schenk +10000 +1600 +700 Chez Reavie +10000 +1600 +700 Matt Kuchar +10000 +1600 +700 Greyson Sigg +10000 +1600 +700 Stephan Jaeger +13000 +2000 +900 Danny Lee +13000 +2000 +900 Matt Jones +13000 +2000 +900 Lucas Herbert +13000 +2000 +900 Brian Stuard +13000 +2000 +900 Adam Long +13000 +2500 +1100 Patton Kizzire +13000 +2000 +900 Brendan Steele +13000 +2000 +900 Troy Merritt +13000 +2000 +900 Scott Piercy +13000 +2000 +900 Tom Hoge +13000 +2000 +900 Charl Schwartzel +14000 +2500 +1100 Scott Stallings +14000 +2500 +1100 Guido Migliozzi +14000 +2500 +1100 Nate Lashley +14000 +2500 +1100 Henrik Norlander +14000 +2500 +1100 Ryan Palmer +14000 +2500 +1100 Brice Garnett +14000 +2500 +1100 Keith Mitchell +15000 +3000 +1200 Kyle Stanley +15000 +2500 +1200 Thomas Detry +15000 +3000 +1200 Rory Sabbatini +15000 +2500 +1100 Garrick Higgo +15000 +3000 +1200 Dylan Frittelli +15000 +3000 +1200 Ryan Moore +18000 +2500 +1200 Danny Willett +18000 +3500 +1200 Sepp Straka +20000 +4000 +1600 Vincent Whaley +20000 +3500 +1400 Andrew Putnam +20000 +3500 +1400 Peter Malnati +20000 +3500 +1400 Roger Sloan +20000 +3500 +1400 Doc Redman +20000 +4000 +1600 Davis Riley +20000 +4000 +1600 Graeme McDowell +20000 +3500 +1400 Jimmy Walker +20000 +4000 +1600 Sunghoon Kang +20000 +3500 +1400 Luke List +20000 +3500 +1400 Hank Lebioda +20000 +3500 +1400 Francesco Molinari +20000 +3500 +1400 Doug Ghim +20000 +3500 +1400 Zach Johnson +20000 +4000 +1600 Martin Laird +20000 +3500 +1400 Joseph Bramlett +25000 +4000 +1600 J.J. Spaun +25000 +4000 +1600 Anirban Lahiri +25000 +4000 +1600 Richy Werenski +25000 +4000 +1600 Camilo Villegas +25000 +4000 +1600 Hudson Swafford +25000 +4000 +1600 Aaron Rai +25000 +3500 +1400 Nick Watney +25000 +4000 +1600 James Hahn +25000 +4000 +1600 J.T. Poston +25000 +4000 +1600 Brandt Snedeker +25000 +4000 +1600 Tyler Duncan +25000 +4000 +2000 Sam Ryder +25000 +5000 +2000 Denny McCarthy +25000 +4000 +1600 John Huh +30000 +5000 +2000 Andrew Landry +30000 +5000 +2000 Nick Taylor +30000 +5000 +2000 Brian Gay +30000 +5000 +2000 Michael Thompson +30000 +4000 +2000 Kevin Tway +30000 +5000 +2000 Kramer Hickok +30000 +4000 +1600 Trey Mullinax +30000 +5000 +2000 Adam Svensson +30000 +5000 +2000 Luke Donald +35000 +5000 +2000 Willie Mack III +50000 +8000 +4000 Curtis Thompson +50000 +6000 +3500 Bill Haas +50000 +8000 +4000 Jonas Blixt +70000 +15000 +5000 Kelly Kraft +80000 +8000 +4000 Juan Benitez +80000 +8000 +4000 Roberto Diaz +100000 +15000 +5000 Samuel Del Val +100000 +15000 +5000 Juan Diego Fernandez +100000 +15000 +5000 Martin Trainer +100000 +15000 +5000

