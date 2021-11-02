 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2021 World Wide Technology Championship

The field is set for the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is headed to Mexico this week for the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. It will be held at the El Camaleón Golf Club at Mayakoba on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, where the field will have some beautiful landscapes to navigate, including the oceanfront, mangroves, canals and the tropical jungle.

Viktor Hovland won last year’s tournament by a one-stroke margin over Aaron Wise, but he’s not this year’s favorite over on DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Thomas is the odds favorite to take him the winnings at +1100, followed most closely with Abraham Ancer (+1600) and Viktor Hovland (+1600). Last year’s runner-up, Wise, sits at +3000.

The first round of the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship tees off Thursday morning. Here’s a look at the full opening odds for the tournament over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 World Wide Technology Championship, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Justin Thomas +1100 +300 +140
Abraham Ancer +1600 +350 +170
Viktor Hovland +1600 +350 +180
Tony Finau +2000 +400 +200
Brooks Koepka +2500 +450 +250
Scottie Scheffler +2500 +450 +200
Cameron Tringale +2800 +500 +300
Shane Lowry +3000 +550 +300
Aaron Wise +3000 +550 +300
Billy Horschel +3000 +550 +300
Tyrrell Hatton +3000 +550 +300
Talor Gooch +3500 +600 +330
Patrick Reed +3500 +650 +330
Matthew Wolff +4000 +700 +350
Harold Varner III +4000 +700 +350
Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000 +700 +350
Keegan Bradley +4500 +800 +350
Russell Henley +4500 +800 +350
Will Zalatoris +4500 +800 +350
Alexander Noren +4500 +800 +350
Joaquin Niemann +4500 +800 +350
Rickie Fowler +5000 +900 +400
Maverick McNealy +5000 +900 +400
Sergio Garcia +5000 +900 +400
Mito Pereira +6000 +1000 +450
Charley Hoffman +6000 +1000 +450
Seamus Power +6000 +1000 +450
Justin Rose +6000 +1000 +450
Ian Poulter +6500 +1100 +500
Emiliano Grillo +6500 +1100 +500
Gary Woodland +6500 +1100 +500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500 +1100 +500
Jhonattan Vegas +6500 +1100 +500
Patrick Rodgers +7000 +1100 +600
Pat Perez +7500 +1100 +600
Carlos Ortiz +8000 +1200 +650
Kevin Streelman +8000 +1200 +650
Brendon Todd +8000 +1200 +650
Brian Harman +8000 +1600 +700
Chris Kirk +9000 +1400 +700
Henrik Stenson +9000 +1400 +700
Cheng-Tsung Pan +9000 +1400 +700
Joel Dahmen +10000 +1600 +700
Taylor Pendrith +10000 +1600 +700
Charles Howell III +10000 +1600 +700
Russell Knox +10000 +1600 +700
Adam Hadwin +10000 +1600 +700
Adam Schenk +10000 +1600 +700
Chez Reavie +10000 +1600 +700
Matt Kuchar +10000 +1600 +700
Greyson Sigg +10000 +1600 +700
Stephan Jaeger +13000 +2000 +900
Danny Lee +13000 +2000 +900
Matt Jones +13000 +2000 +900
Lucas Herbert +13000 +2000 +900
Brian Stuard +13000 +2000 +900
Adam Long +13000 +2500 +1100
Patton Kizzire +13000 +2000 +900
Brendan Steele +13000 +2000 +900
Troy Merritt +13000 +2000 +900
Scott Piercy +13000 +2000 +900
Tom Hoge +13000 +2000 +900
Charl Schwartzel +14000 +2500 +1100
Scott Stallings +14000 +2500 +1100
Guido Migliozzi +14000 +2500 +1100
Nate Lashley +14000 +2500 +1100
Henrik Norlander +14000 +2500 +1100
Ryan Palmer +14000 +2500 +1100
Brice Garnett +14000 +2500 +1100
Keith Mitchell +15000 +3000 +1200
Kyle Stanley +15000 +2500 +1200
Thomas Detry +15000 +3000 +1200
Rory Sabbatini +15000 +2500 +1100
Garrick Higgo +15000 +3000 +1200
Dylan Frittelli +15000 +3000 +1200
Ryan Moore +18000 +2500 +1200
Danny Willett +18000 +3500 +1200
Sepp Straka +20000 +4000 +1600
Vincent Whaley +20000 +3500 +1400
Andrew Putnam +20000 +3500 +1400
Peter Malnati +20000 +3500 +1400
Roger Sloan +20000 +3500 +1400
Doc Redman +20000 +4000 +1600
Davis Riley +20000 +4000 +1600
Graeme McDowell +20000 +3500 +1400
Jimmy Walker +20000 +4000 +1600
Sunghoon Kang +20000 +3500 +1400
Luke List +20000 +3500 +1400
Hank Lebioda +20000 +3500 +1400
Francesco Molinari +20000 +3500 +1400
Doug Ghim +20000 +3500 +1400
Zach Johnson +20000 +4000 +1600
Martin Laird +20000 +3500 +1400
Joseph Bramlett +25000 +4000 +1600
J.J. Spaun +25000 +4000 +1600
Anirban Lahiri +25000 +4000 +1600
Richy Werenski +25000 +4000 +1600
Camilo Villegas +25000 +4000 +1600
Hudson Swafford +25000 +4000 +1600
Aaron Rai +25000 +3500 +1400
Nick Watney +25000 +4000 +1600
James Hahn +25000 +4000 +1600
J.T. Poston +25000 +4000 +1600
Brandt Snedeker +25000 +4000 +1600
Tyler Duncan +25000 +4000 +2000
Sam Ryder +25000 +5000 +2000
Denny McCarthy +25000 +4000 +1600
John Huh +30000 +5000 +2000
Andrew Landry +30000 +5000 +2000
Nick Taylor +30000 +5000 +2000
Brian Gay +30000 +5000 +2000
Michael Thompson +30000 +4000 +2000
Kevin Tway +30000 +5000 +2000
Kramer Hickok +30000 +4000 +1600
Trey Mullinax +30000 +5000 +2000
Adam Svensson +30000 +5000 +2000
Luke Donald +35000 +5000 +2000
Willie Mack III +50000 +8000 +4000
Curtis Thompson +50000 +6000 +3500
Bill Haas +50000 +8000 +4000
Jonas Blixt +70000 +15000 +5000
Kelly Kraft +80000 +8000 +4000
Juan Benitez +80000 +8000 +4000
Roberto Diaz +100000 +15000 +5000
Samuel Del Val +100000 +15000 +5000
Juan Diego Fernandez +100000 +15000 +5000
Martin Trainer +100000 +15000 +5000

