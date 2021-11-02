 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Ball State vs. Akron via live online stream

The Ball State Cardinals and Akron Zips face off Tuesday, November 2nd. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Nick Simon
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ball State Cardinals and Akron Zips meet up in Week 10 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in Akron, OH. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. We’ve finally reached the Tuesday night #MACtion portion of the schedule folks, so buckle in!

Ball State (4-4, 2-2 MAC) is coming off a 24-17 loss to Miami-OH two weeks ago and are looking to stay near the top of the west division standings with a win here. Akron (2-6, 1-3 MAC) was last seen getting obliterated by Buffalo 45-10 and are trying to keep their fleeting bowl aspirations alive here.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ball State is a 20.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -1375 on the moneyline. That makes Akron a +800 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.5.

