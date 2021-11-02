How to watch Ball State vs. Akron via live online stream

The Ball State Cardinals and Akron Zips meet up in Week 10 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in Akron, OH. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. We’ve finally reached the Tuesday night #MACtion portion of the schedule folks, so buckle in!

Ball State (4-4, 2-2 MAC) is coming off a 24-17 loss to Miami-OH two weeks ago and are looking to stay near the top of the west division standings with a win here. Akron (2-6, 1-3 MAC) was last seen getting obliterated by Buffalo 45-10 and are trying to keep their fleeting bowl aspirations alive here.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ball State is a 20.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -1375 on the moneyline. That makes Akron a +800 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.5.