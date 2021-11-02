How to watch Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio via live online stream

The Miami (OH) Redhawks and Ohio Bobcats meet up in Week 10 at Peden Stadium in Athens, OH. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. This is the 97th playing of the Battle of the Bricks rivalry in southern Ohio.

Miami (4-4, 3-1 MAC) last dispatched of Ball State 24-17 two weeks ago and are trying to maintain their position tied for first place in the east division standings. Ohio (1-7, 1-3 MAC) lost 34-27 to Kent State two Saturdays ago and are simply trying to finish out the season with positives after longtime head coach Frank Solich retired right before the season started.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Miami is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -305 on the moneyline. That makes Ohio a +240 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.5.