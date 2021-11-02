 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo via live online stream

The Eastern Michigan Eagles and Toledo Rockets face off on Tuesday, November 2nd. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Nick Simon
The Eastern Michigan Eagles and Toledo Rockets meet up in Week 10 at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, OH. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. We’ve finally reached the Tuesday night #MACtion portion of the schedule folks, so buckle in!

Eastern Michigan (5-3, 2-2 MAC) torched Bowling Green 55-24 two Saturday’s ago and with a win here, they would become bowl eligible for the fourth time in six years. Toledo (4-4, 2-2 MAC) was last seen taking down Western Michigan 34-15 on October 23 and like EMU, are trying to keep pace in the west division standings.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Toledo is a 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -350 on the moneyline. That makes Eastern Michigan a +270 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.5.

