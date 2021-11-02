When do polls close and results come in for Virginia Governor’s election?

Voters are at the polls in Virginia on this Election Day right now, and will have until 7:00 p.m. to cast their ballots in what is considered an extremely tight race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin for the Governor’s Mansion.

The late momentum appears to be swinging with Youngkin, who leads .58 to .47 on PredictIt as we write this. Across the pond at Betfair, $100 bet on McAuliffe turns into $114 in profit, while $100 on the Republican Youngkin nets just $78. The latest polling data is available here.

But we’ll know for sure after 7:00 p.m. ET, which is when the polls close in Virginia today. If you are voting in Virginia and are in line before then, you are still legally allowed to submit your vote — even if you don’t physically perform the action until after 7 p.m. We should know the early vote and mail-in vote from most counties within minutes afterwards, but the final raw vote totals will take a bit longer.

Keep in mind are the more rural, southwest areas of the state tend to favor Youngkin. They’ll usually announce both their Election Day results and early vote totals a bit earlier in the evening than the urban counties such as Fairfax and Prince William. Youngkin will also likely win the Election Day votes cast at the polls as Republicans in recent elections have tended to vote at the polls on Election Day, whereas Democrats are more likely to be early voters or mail-in voters.

You will be able to find non-stop coverage on the cable news channel of your choosing as raw vote totals come in, whether that’s CNN, Fox News, or MSNBC.