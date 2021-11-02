Washington signs Wendell Smallwood as Antonio Gibson deals with shin injury

The Washington Football Team is headed into a bye in Week 9, and the timing couldn’t be better for running back Antonio Gibson. The team’s starter is dealing with a shin injury that is costing him both practice and playing time. On Sunday against the Broncos, Jaret Patterson got more carries than Gibson, with 11 rushes for 46 yards to Gibson’s eight carries for 34 yards. Additionally, JD McKissic had more offensive snaps than Gibson for the third straight week.

On Monday, the team added some depth to the backfield, signing Wendell Smallwood, per Grant Paulsen. The one-time draft pick of the Eagles made one appearance for the Steelers in 2020 and last had a carry in the game with Washington in 2019.

Smallwood isn’t going to be stealing anybody’s workload anytime soon, but this is notable given Gibson’s injury. Washington hosts the Buccaneers on the other side of their bye. Their next injury report is not due until Wednesday, November 9. Gibson is likely to be limited once again, but we’ll want to see if Ron Rivera has any comments on the Smallwood signing between now and then.