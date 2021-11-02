Sam Darnold injury: Panthers sign Josh Love to practice squad with Darnold in concussion protocol

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a concussion on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons and his status is uncertain for the team’s Week 9 matchup with the New England Patriots. PJ Walker would start in his place if he cannot go and the team has signed Josh Love to the practice squad in case they need depth, per ESPN’s David Newton.

The concussion protocol requires a player be asymptomatic at rest and then after exertion before satisfying a contact test. If the player exhibits concussion symptoms at any point, he would be shut down until he is asymptomatic.

The Panthers return to practice on Wednesday, at which point we’ll get the first practice participation report of the week. Walker will likely get all the first team snaps on Wednesday, and we’ll be looking to see if Darnold is a DNP all week or is able to get in limited work. The team will provide practice participation reports on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with a final injury report dropping on Friday afternoon.