Antonio Brown seen riding a bike, but still in walking boot

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was seen riding a bike with a walking boot on as he heals from an injured ankle/heel injury, per Greg Auman. Brown did not play in last Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Good news? Bucs receiver Antonio Brown is healthy enough to be riding a bike. Bad news? He’s doing it while wearing a boot on his injured ankle/heel … pic.twitter.com/983mWcfeMQ — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 2, 2021

Fantasy football implications

If you are the Buccaneers or someone who has Brown on your fantasy football team, it is encouraging to see Brown riding a bike, despite still having a walking boot. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported a couple of days ago that Tampa Bay is expected to have Brown available after their bye in Week 9.

Before going down with injury, the veteran wide receiver was establishing himself as the Buccaneers’ No. 1 wide receiver. In Tampa Bay’s Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brown had nine receptions (13 targets) for 93 yards and a touchdown. Prior to that game, the 33-year-old wide receiver had seven receptions (eight targets) for 124 yards and two touchdowns.