MACtion back! Mid American Conference midweek football starts tonight

If you’re missing football on weeknights, fear not. #MACtion is back for all your competitive and wagering needs!

The Mid American Conference will host five games this week on nights you don’t normally see college football, with three on Tuesday and two on Wednesday. The conference will be on this mostly-midweek schedule the rest of the season, which balances two of the needs of modern college football: More cash for the conference in their media deal with ESPN, and more live sports inventory for the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

The league also controls the bye week for all teams so you won’t see players competing during a midweek game and then again on Saturday, so player is protected. All MACtion games are licensed to ESPN, but they’ll sub-contract some of the games to CBS Sports Network when they run out of real estate on their own channels for these weeknights.

If you need a crash course on what’s happened in the league so far this season, Northern Illinois is back atop the West Division at 4-0. They did beat Georgia Tech 22-21 to open the season, but also lost to Michigan in a 63-10 non-squeaker.

It’s a tie for the East Division title as of now, with Kent State and Miami-Ohio both in the lead at 3-1. Those teams will face off on November 27th (sadly, not a MACtion game), with the winner likely heading to Ford Field in Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Championship Game on December 4th.

Here’s the schedule of midweek games for the rest of the season in the Mid American Conference: #MACtion

Week 10

Tuesday, November 2

Ball State at Akron, 7:00pm, CBSSN

Eastern Michigan at Toledo, 7:30pm, ESPN2

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7:30pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, November 3

Central Michigan at Western Michigan, 7:00pm, ESPNU

NIU at Kent State, 7:00pm, ESPN2

Week 11

Tuesday, November 9

Akron at Western Michigan, 7 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Ohio at Eastern Michigan, 7 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Wednesday, November 10

Ball State at NIU, 7 or 8pm. ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Kent State at Central Michigan, 7 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Week 12

Tuesday, November 16

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 7:30 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/ESPN+

Toledo at Ohio, 7:30 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/ESPN+

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan, 7:30 or 8pm, ESPN2/U/ESPN+

Wednesday, November 17

Central Michigan at Ball State, 7:00pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

NIU at Buffalo, 7:00pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Week 13

Tuesday, November 23

Buffalo at Ball State, 7:00pm, ESPNU/ESPN+

Western Michigan at NIU, 7:00pm, ESPNU/ESPN+