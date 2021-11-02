Every episode of GaryVee’s Die Hard Dialogue Podcast and how to listen & download

Every week, join Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee) with Jesse Coffield (@Jessie_Coffield) and die-hard NFL fans & friends for a discussion on the weeks’ biggest matchups. Gary goes head to head with a Jets’ opposing fan, and moderates a discussion around the most popular game of the week before giving his special odds boost on the DraftKings Sportsbook. Join in the fun weekly, by hopping in a free, DraftKings DFS contest for your chance to win money and a football card from Gary’s personal collection!

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Google Podcasts