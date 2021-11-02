 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Election night liveblog 2021: Updating results and odds for Virginia Governor’s Race, mayoral races, more

We’ll be here all night, or as long as it takes to find a winner.

By Collin Sherwin

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe speaks to supporters during a Canvass Kickoff event on November 02, 2021 in Falls Church, Virginia. Virginia and New Jersey hold off-year elections today in the first major elections since U.S. President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020. Virginia’s gubernatorial race pits Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin against Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Welcome to Election Night 2021 coverage here at DK Nation!

We’ll be here all evening checking the odds on all the races and contests across the country here, but of course with more of a focus on the Governor’s race in Virginia between Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin. We’ll be looking at raw vote totals, early ballots, and all the other data you can follow in plenty of places this evening.

But we’ll also focus on how the betting markets domestically and abroad are tracking who will be the big winners. Wagering on election outcomes is common in Europe and in many places across the world, but is somewhat limited in the United States to sites such as PredicitIt.

And keep in mind PredicitIt only allows bettors to take a position on a race up to $850 thanks to their exemption letter from the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, so it’s not a perfect market, but still a very interesting one.

As we get started tonight, right now at PredictIt Republican Glenn Youngkin is at .55 at PredictIt, with Democrat Terry McAuliffe sitting at .49 based for futures contracts

And at Betfair, a market-based site in London, McAuliffe is also behind as he pays $112 profit for every $100 wagered, whereas Youngkin pays just $70.

We’ll be back as the polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET in Virginia.

More From DraftKings Nation