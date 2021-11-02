Election night liveblog 2021: Updating results and odds for Virginia Governor’s Race, mayoral races, more

Welcome to Election Night 2021 coverage here at DK Nation!

We’ll be here all evening checking the odds on all the races and contests across the country here, but of course with more of a focus on the Governor’s race in Virginia between Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin. We’ll be looking at raw vote totals, early ballots, and all the other data you can follow in plenty of places this evening.

But we’ll also focus on how the betting markets domestically and abroad are tracking who will be the big winners. Wagering on election outcomes is common in Europe and in many places across the world, but is somewhat limited in the United States to sites such as PredicitIt.

And keep in mind PredicitIt only allows bettors to take a position on a race up to $850 thanks to their exemption letter from the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, so it’s not a perfect market, but still a very interesting one.

As we get started tonight, right now at PredictIt Republican Glenn Youngkin is at .55 at PredictIt, with Democrat Terry McAuliffe sitting at .49 based for futures contracts

And at Betfair, a market-based site in London, McAuliffe is also behind as he pays $112 profit for every $100 wagered, whereas Youngkin pays just $70.

We’ll be back as the polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET in Virginia.