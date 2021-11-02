Hawks PF John Collins questionable for Wednesday’s contest vs. Nets

The Atlanta Hawks meet the Brooklyn Nets in what is a measuring stick for Atlanta’s up-and-coming roster. The Hawks could be without big man John Collins, who is listed as questionable for the contest with a foot injury.

John Collins injury: Fantasy basketball impact

If Collins doesn’t play, expect the Hawks to use smaller lineups around Clint Capela as the lone big. That means more rebounds for Capela, and could also help Atlanta’s perimeter players as they get more opportunities with Collins out. Trae Young remains a consistent force, though his assist numbers might take a small hit.

Betting impact

The Hawks are going to be underdogs in this game no matter what, so Collins’ potential absence might not mean much in terms of moneyline odds. The spread might tilt slightly towards Brooklyn, while the total might be down few points if the power forward is ultimately ruled out of the contest.