Noah Fant placed on COVID-19 list after testing positive in Week 9

The Denver Broncos have placed tight end Noah Fant on the COVID-19 reserve list. Doug Kyed is reporting the move came due to a positive test. It is not yet clear if Fant is vaccinated or not. If he is vaccinated, he would be able to return after two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart. If he is not vaccinated, he would be sidelined ten days, pending subsequent tests.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Fant. He has scored touchdowns in three separate games and has double digit fantasy totals in four games. He is coming off a Week 8 in which he had two receptions for eight yards against Washington.

The Broncos welcomed back Jerry Jeudy and Albert Okwuegbunam saw a boost in playing time. Neither bodes well for Fant’s fantasy stock. It’s probably too late to get much value for Fant until he bounces back, but he’s not someone to waive outside of shallow leagues.