Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon are Top Four in College Football Playoff

The first rankings that really matter to the 2021 college football season are here, as the CFP Selection Committee has released their first Top 25 of the season.

The No. 1 team is Georgia, who has dominated opponents all season long on the way to an 8-0 record. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 defense statistically by quite a margin, and sit at +110 to win the national championship at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The biggest question coming into tonight’s proceedings was what would the committee do with Cincinnati, by far the best case for a Group of Five team to make the Playoff since it was conceived in 2014. UC is No. 2 in the AP Poll, and has a 24-13 win over No. 8 Notre Dame on the road. If they are able to run out undefeated this season, leaving them out of the final four teams might be an indication there’s no true path for a G5 team to participate on college football’s biggest stage in this current format.

Here is the complete Top 25 list of teams as of November 2nd from the 2021 College Football Playoff selection committee.