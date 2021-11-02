Jorge Soler named 2021 World Series MVP

It’s official: Jorge Soler is the 2021 World Series MVP after the slugger mashed three home runs and six RBIs over the Atlanta Braves’ 4-2 series win over the Houston Astros. Soler became the first player in MLB history to lead off the World Series with a home run, and his other long balls came in key spots for the Braves.

SOLER POWER!



JORGE SOLER LEADS OFF THE #WORLDSERIES WITH A HOMER! pic.twitter.com/iuC8zkP53y — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2021

Soler’s pinch-hit home run in Game 4 gave Atlanta a commanding 3-1 series lead. The Astros were able to force a Game 6 but that’s when Soler’s best moment of the series happened. The slugger mashed a 446-foot three-run shot to give Atlanta the early 3-0 lead en route to a series-clinching win.

SOLER HAS LEFT THE BUILDING. pic.twitter.com/IOc5wXreRb — MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2021

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Soler was +3500 to win World Series MVP ahead of the series. He was closer to the longshots than the favorites, likely due to his utility being in question with DH rules. The Braves found a way to get him enough at-bats, and Soler made the most of those opportunities.

The slugger arrived from the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline in exchange for pitcher Kasey Kalich. The Braves were 51-54 at the time but finished the season 88-73 and won the NL East.