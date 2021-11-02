Braves win 2021 World Series with 7-0 victory over Astros in Game 6

The Atlanta Braves were able to overcome the odds to win their first championship since 1995 with a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series on Tuesday night in Houston.

Jorge Soler was named World Series MVP after hitting 3 HRs with 6 RBI in the series. Soler hit a MASSIVE shot in the first inning of the series-clinching win in Game 6 on Tuesday. He also led off the series in Game 1 with a homer.

The Braves, who came one game away from the World Series in 2020, lost star OF Ronald Acuna Jr. to a torn ACL early in the regular season. Despite losing their best player, the Braves were able to defeat the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers and then Astros en route to the franchise’s 5th championship.

Atlanta got into the 2021 postseason by winning the NL East division by 6.5 games over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves made a bunch of additions during the season that paid off, including an entire outfield. Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario were all brought in during the season via trades, all three a gigantic part of the World Series title run. Joc Pederson was also another big name added that made an impact during the playoff run.

All four of them were added to an already solid core of Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson to fore a potent lineup, one that did plenty of damage in the 2021 playoffs. Rosario, Freeman, Pederson, Soler and Duvall each hit at least 3 HRs during the postseason.

The Braves entered the 2021 season at 10/1 to win the World Series. This was of course while Acuna was healthy. ATL’s front office and manager Brian Snitker deserve a ton of credit for this WS championship. The team was able to shore up the lineup and outfield while also sport a quality pitching staff led by Charlie Morton, Max Fried and rookie Ian Anderson. A.J. Minter was perhaps the best reliever this postseason as well.

It also helps that Acuna will be back. Freddie Freeman likely isn’t going anywhere after winning a championship. He’s set to be a free agent this offseason but will probably just get a ton of money from ATL. Albies, Riley, Swanson, Anderson, Fried will all be around for 2022 to make another run at a title. Mike Soroka will return after being injured this season. The Braves’ future outlook is bright and was mostly home grown.