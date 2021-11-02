 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jazz SG Donovan Mitchell heads to locker room with ankle injury, plans to return

Latest news. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting implications.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Sacramento Kings v Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz runs into Davion Mitchell of the Sacramento Kings during a game at Vivint Smart Home Arena on November 02, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Utah Jazz SG Donovan Mitchell went to the locker room Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings after appearing to suffer an ankle injury. The guard plans on returning to the game, but his status and production are worth monitoring with a bad ankle.

Donovan Mitchell injury: Fantasy basketball impact

Mitchell can play through the injury, as he’s done at times in his career. This is concerning for the Jazz, as both backcourt players who have a history of injury problems would be going through some issues. Mitchell is Utah’s best player and leader. If he’s forced to miss time, it will definitely impact fantasy managers banking on his stellar and consistent production. Utah is playing at a high level right now and clearly is on a mission to own the West’s top seed. If Mitchell is playing through injuries and is less than 100 percent, it will impact Utah’s pursuit of that goal.

More From DraftKings Nation