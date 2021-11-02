Jazz SG Donovan Mitchell heads to locker room with ankle injury, plans to return

Utah Jazz SG Donovan Mitchell went to the locker room Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings after appearing to suffer an ankle injury. The guard plans on returning to the game, but his status and production are worth monitoring with a bad ankle.

Donovan Mitchell injury: Fantasy basketball impact

Mitchell can play through the injury, as he’s done at times in his career. This is concerning for the Jazz, as both backcourt players who have a history of injury problems would be going through some issues. Mitchell is Utah’s best player and leader. If he’s forced to miss time, it will definitely impact fantasy managers banking on his stellar and consistent production. Utah is playing at a high level right now and clearly is on a mission to own the West’s top seed. If Mitchell is playing through injuries and is less than 100 percent, it will impact Utah’s pursuit of that goal.