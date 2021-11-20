Clyde Edwards-Helaire to be activated from IR to play Week 11 vs. Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs will activate running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the injury list for Week 11, per James Palmer. It looked like he had a chance to play last week, but it’s going to happen this week before the Chiefs take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Kansas City got a big game out of Darrel Williams last week in their blowout of the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams did most of his damage through the air, catching nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. It will be interesting to see how much work Edwards-Helaire will get compared to Williams, but the fact that they are activating him before their bye week must mean they are extremely comfortable with where he is physically.

We should expect Edwards-Helaire to take over the lead role once again and be ready to sit Williams in most fantasy leagues. There could be a more even split in touches this week, but I’d rather hold off on Williams if possible.