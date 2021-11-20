How to watch Auburn vs. South Carolina via live online stream

The Auburn Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks meet up in Week 12 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Both teams are looking to get back on track after somewhat embarrassing losses a week ago.

Auburn (6-4, 3-3 SEC) is coming off probably the most frustrating loss in recent memory for their fans. Up huge against Mississippi State, they allowed the Bulldogs to claw back into the game from a 25 point deficit and score 40 unanswered to walk away with the win. Will the Tigers show fight this week, or will they just pack it in for the rest of the year on this lost season?

The Gamecocks (5-5, 2-5 SEC) had a chance to get to 3-4 in league play last week with another one of the proverbial bottom feeders of the league that isn’t named Vanderbilt. But they fell short against Mizzou and lost all momentum from their surprising win over Florida in the process. They really haven’t played well at all this season in SEC action outside of their game against UF. Though at this point that game is starting to look more like an indictment fo the Gators than an endorsement of South Carolina.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Auburn is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -310 on the moneyline. That makes South Carolina a +245 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 44.5.