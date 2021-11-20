How to watch Nebraska vs. No. 18 Wisconsin via live online stream

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers meet up in Week 12 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. After a 1-3 start through the first month, the Badgers have themselves in a great position to return to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) is 5-0 against the Big Ten West with two to play and has outscored those opponents 168-30, and the Badgers’ defense has allowed just two touchdowns in those matchups. It will be interesting to see what Nebraska (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) looks like coming off a bye as four assistant coaches were fired since their last game for a team that is significantly better than what the record shows.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to ABC or ESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Wisconsin is an 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -410 on the moneyline. That makes Nebraska a +310 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 43.