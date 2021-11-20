How to watch Wake Forest vs. Clemson via live online stream

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Clemson Tigers meet up in Week 12 at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Wake Forest could clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game with a win on Saturday afternoon against an improved Clemson team.

Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0 ACC) will need just one victory over their final two games to win the ACC Atlantic with the Boston College Eagles to close out the regular season, but the Deamon Decons could end all doubt with a big win over the Tigers. Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC) would stay alive in the Atlantic with a win but would still need plenty of help to find themselves back in the conference title game.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Clemson is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -195 on the moneyline. That makes Wake Forest a +165 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.