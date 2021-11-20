How to watch No. 5 Cincinnati vs. SMU via live online stream

The SMU Mustangs and Cincinnati Bearcats meet up in Week 12 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Cincinnati will get their toughest test in about a month and a half in a huge AAC matchup.

Cincinnati (10-0, 6-0 AAC) has continued to give the College Football Playoff committee excuses to not allow the Bearcats into the top four as they have struggled to blow out far less talented opponents. They will get a tough matchup against SMU (8-2, 4-2 AAC), which needs a win to keep any hopes of contending for a conference championship alive.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via ESPN if you have a cable log-in or on the Watch ESPN app, available for iOS and Google Play. If you don’t have a log-in to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cincinnati is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -435 on the moneyline. That makes SMU a +330 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 66.