How to watch UCLA vs. USC via live online stream

The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans meet up in Week 12 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart will make his first career start for the Trojans in Saturday’s rivalry game.

UCLA (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) became bowl eligible with a win last weekend with two games to go as the Bruins have largely beaten up on the worst teams on the schedule and struggled with their toughest competition. With last weekend’s postponement against the Cal Bears, USC (4-5, 3-4 Pac-12) has three regular season games to go, but the Trojans’ usual starting QB Kedon Slovis will be unable to play Saturday with a lower leg injury.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

UCLA is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -180 on the moneyline. That makes USC a +155 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.5.