How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech via live online stream

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Texas Tech Red Raiders meet up in Week 12 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The Cowboys are looking to firm up their spot at the top of the Big 12 while the Red Raiders are just trying to keep their head above water as they finish out the season.

Oklahoma State (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) are in a prime position to make the Big 12 title game and it will all come down to next week’s matchup against the in-state rival Sooners. But they can’t overlook Tech, who is coming off a huge upset win over Iowa State last week and riding high at the moment.

The Red Raiders have fired and hired a new head coach within the last three weeks, so there’s a lot of moving parts going on down in Lubbock. Still, they’ve found a way to battle in their recent games. Outside of a blowout loss to Oklahoma, they’ve either won or came within three points of winning their last four contests. So it’s likely this one won’t be a blowout.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma State is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -380 on the moneyline. That makes Texas Tech a +290 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.5.