How to watch No. 13 Baylor vs. Kansas State via live online stream

The No. 13 Baylor Bears and Kansas State Wildcats meet up in Week 12 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The Bears look to keep riding momentum after a big win while the Wildcats are looking to stay afloat in the Big 12.

Baylor (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) comes into this one after a huge win over Oklahoma last week. They’ll need to continue to win for the rest of the season if they want a chance to make the Big 12 title game when all is said and done.

Kanas State (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) have won four in a row after a slow start to conference play. In the last month they’ve seemed like a very well-rounded team, scoring an average of 31 points while allowing just 16 per game in the same span. Though the Bears will be by far the best team they’ve seen during this stretch.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kansas State is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -125 on the moneyline. That makes Baylor a +105 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.