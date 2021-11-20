How to watch No. 8 Oklahoma vs. Iowa State via live online stream

The Iowa State Cyclones and No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners meet up in Week 12 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Iowa State hasn’t met high expectations this season, but they should get up for a big matchup against Oklahoma.

Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) had been living dangerously with plenty of close wins before it came back to bite them with their first loss of the season last week to the Baylor Bears, and we’ll see if there’s a path for the Sooners to climb back into the Playoff picture. Iowa State (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) was a trendy pick to contend for the conference title and even as a darkhorse CFP participant, but the Cyclones will fall short of both potential goals, though we should see their best effort.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -160 on the moneyline. That makes Iowa State a +140 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.