How to watch No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 4 Ohio State via live online stream

The Michigan State Spartans and Ohio State Buckeyes meet up in Week 12 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Ohio State will look to remain unbeaten in conference play, while Michigan State will try to stay in the Big Ten East race.

Michigan State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) would put themselves in a fantastic position to potentially represent the East in the conference championship game if they can pull off what would be an incredible upset. Ohio State (9-1, 7-0 Big Ten) has been incredibly difficult to stop offensively with the No. 1 unit in yards per play against FBS opponents and with a win, the division would likely be decided in their game against the Michigan Wolverines to close out the regular season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio State is a 19-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1000 on the moneyline. That makes Michigan State a +650 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 68.5.