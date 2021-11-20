How to watch No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 24 Utah via live online stream

The Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes meet up in Week 12 at Rice–Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. It is increasingly likely we will get an early preview of what the Pac-12 Championship Game will look like, and the winner of Saturday night’s game will clinch a division title.

Oregon (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) has a College Football Playoff spot on their mind, but they can clinch the Pac-12 North with a win on Saturday or in their regular season finale against the Oregon State Beavers. Utah (7-3, 6-1 Pac-12) also needs just one more win to clinch the Pac-12 South and if the Utes do not get it done on Saturday, they will have another chance next week when they host the Colorado Buffaloes.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Utah is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -150 on the moneyline. That makes Oregon a +130 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.