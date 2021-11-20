How to watch No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 25 Arkansas via live online stream

The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide meet up in Week 12 at the Bryant–Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. Alabama can clinch the SEC West division title with a victory heading into next week’s Iron Bowl.

Alabama (9-1, 5-1 SEC) is a heavy favorite, so it’s likely we will see the inevitable matchup between the Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs in the conference title game in a couple weeks. Arkansas (7-3, 3-3 SEC) won three in a row heading into Saturday afternoon’s game, and head coach Sam Pittman appears to have the Razorbacks going in the right direction.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Alabama is a 20.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1375 on the moneyline. That makes Arkansas a +800 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.