 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 25 Arkansas via live online stream

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Alabama Crimson Tide face off Saturday, November 20th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: New Mexico State at Alabama Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide meet up in Week 12 at the Bryant–Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. Alabama can clinch the SEC West division title with a victory heading into next week’s Iron Bowl.

Alabama (9-1, 5-1 SEC) is a heavy favorite, so it’s likely we will see the inevitable matchup between the Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs in the conference title game in a couple weeks. Arkansas (7-3, 3-3 SEC) won three in a row heading into Saturday afternoon’s game, and head coach Sam Pittman appears to have the Razorbacks going in the right direction.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Alabama is a 20.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1375 on the moneyline. That makes Arkansas a +800 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.

More From DraftKings Nation