What channel Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech is on and how to watch it via live online stream

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet up in Week 5 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. Notre Dame continues to be the quietest team still alive for a potential College Football Playoff bid.

Notre Dame (9-1) could find themselves in an advantageous spot right now with just two regular season games to play, and it will be interesting to see whether the lack of a conference championship will be a good or bad thing as teams in front of the Irish could knock each other out. Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-6 ACC) has a tough final stretch consisting of Notre Dame and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs to close things out, and the Yellow Jackets could easily finish their season on a six-game losing streak.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Notre Dame is a 17.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -900 on the moneyline. That makes Georgia Tech a +600 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.5.