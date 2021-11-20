How to watch Georgia vs. Charleston Southern via live online stream

The Charleston Southern University Buccaneers and Georgia Bulldogs meet up in Week 12 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on SECN+/ESPN+. Georgia will take a break from blowing out SEC programs for a matchup against an FCS opponent.

Georgia (10-0, 8-0 SEC) scored at least 30 points in each of their last nine games to go along with one of the best defenses in the country, which is why the Bulldogs remain the favorite to win it all. Prior to the regular season finale against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Bulldogs will get a Charleston Southern (4-5, 3-4 Big South) team that beat Gardner-Webb in double overtime last week. This is likely going to be ugly.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+ or SECN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

While DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t have a line for this game as of now, expect it to be around 50 points, with a total in the neighborhood of 57.5.