UFC Fight Night: How to watch Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate, full card, more

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 20th. Prelims are scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET with the main card projected to start at 6:00 p.m. ET.

While this card doesn’t feature any title fights, it does have some important matchups that certainly have future title shot implications. The main event is headlined by Ketlen Vieira who enters as the #7 women’s bantamweight fighter taking on Miesha Tate who is ranked #8. For the welterweights, #14 ranked Sean Brady ras a chance to jump up the rankings taking on the #6 ranked Michael Chiesa. The main event isn’t the only women’s bout to keep an eye on as we have some flyweight action as the #5 ranked Joanne Wood competes against the #10 ranked Talia Santos.

Looking at the odds, the headliner is shaping up to be a great fight. Vieira enters as the slight favorite with -115 which makes Tate the underdog even with -105 odds. A bantamweight bout on the main card also has close odds as Rani Yahya is the underdog with -105 odds making the favorite Kyung Ho Kang with -115 odds. The best matchup on the prelim card figures to be a featherweight matchup between Pat Sabatini who is favored with -125 odds against Tucker Lutz who is the underdog with +105 odds. All the other odds for the prelim and the main card can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for UFC Fight Night: Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate.

Start time, how to watch

Date: Saturday, November 20th

Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

Main card, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

#7 Ketlen Vieira vs. #8 Miesha Tate, women’s bantamweight

#6 Michael Chiesa vs. #14 Sean Brady, welterweight

Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang, bantamweight

#5 Joanne Wood vs. #10 Taila Santos, women’s flyweight

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez, bantamweight

Preliminary card, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Pat Sabatini vs. Tucker Lutz, featherweight

Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy, lightweight

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Loopy Godinez, women’s strawweight

Cody Durden vs. Aori Qileng, flyweight

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Sean Soriano, featherweight

Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes, women’s strawweight