Iowa State vs. No. 13 Oklahoma picks and best bets for Week 12

Fresh off their first loss of the season, the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners will return home for a matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones, which have fallen short of their season expectations. This series has been very competitive as both programs won two of the last four regular season matchups, though Oklahoma also beat Iowa State in the conference title last season. The Cyclones have very long odds to get back to the Big 12 Championship, and Oklahoma could still work their way back in to the College Football Playoff discussion.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Iowa State: 12 overall, 15 offense, 24 defense

Oklahoma: 11 overall, 2 offense, 60 defense

Injury update

Iowa State

No injuries to report

Oklahoma

WR Theo Wease - Questionable (leg)

S Bryson Washington - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Dashaun White - Questionable (undisclosed)

DB Jeremiah Criddell - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Iowa State: 4-5 ATS

Oklahoma: 7-2 ATS

Total

Iowa State: Over 4-5

Oklahoma: Over 2-6-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Iowa State: 47 overall, 46 offense, 56 defense

Oklahoma: 4 overall, 4 offense, 9 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -4

Total: 60.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -170, Iowa State +150

Opening line: Oklahoma -6

Opening total: 58.5

Weather

70 degrees, 16 MPH wind, 5% chance of rain

The Pick

Iowa State +4

Unfortunately, we lost a little value since the opening line, but Iowa State is still the right side. The Cyclones understand this is probably the biggest game remaining on their schedule, and it’s tough to be too confident in an Oklahoma team that has really struggled to blow teams out despite having more talent in just about every game they play. This matchup has been won by one possession in four of the last five years, and Saturday’s game should come down to the wire once again, giving Iowa State a decent shot at winning outright.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.