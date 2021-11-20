No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 4 Ohio State picks and best bets for Week 12

The Michigan State Spartans and Ohio State Buckeyes will head into Saturday’s game knowing two more victories would guarantee a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. Both programs are both very much in the mix for a conference title and if either team wins each of their final three games, a spot in the College Football Playoff is highly likely. Regular season games in November do not get a whole lot more important than what is coming Saturday afternoon.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Michigan State: 18 overall, 27 offense, 18 defense

Ohio State: 2 overall, 1 offense, 14 defense

Injury update

Michigan State

TE Trenton Gillison - Questionable (undisclosed)

G Matt Carrick - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Ian Stewart - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Jalen Nailor - Questionable (hand)

T Jarrett Horst - Questionable (illness)

DE Jack Camper - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Ohio State

OL Enokk Vimahi - Questionable (undisclosed)

DT Jaden McKenzie - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE Gee Scott Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Marcus Crowley - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Master Teague III - Questionable (undisclosed)

DE Noah Potter - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

K Jake Seibert - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

LB Mitchell Melton - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

WR Kamryn Babb - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

CB Jakailin Johnson - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Michigan State: 6-2-1 ATS

Ohio State: 4-4-1 ATS

Total

Michigan State: Over 5-4

Ohio State: Over 5-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Michigan State: 39 overall, 43 offense, 34 defense

Ohio State: 2 overall, 2 offense, 3 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -19

Total: 68.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -1000, Michigan State +650

Opening line: Ohio State -18

Opening total: 72.5

Weather

48 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 4% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 68.5

Michigan State has to know their greatest chance at stealing a win as three-score underdogs is by shortening the game and limiting possessions going up against a more talented team on the road. Look for the Spartans to keep the ball on the ground with Kenneth Walker III expected to see another massive workload. Ohio State is nearly impossible to stop, but Michigan State’s defense should do enough to keep this number below the projected total, which continues to drop.

