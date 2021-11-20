Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame picks and best bets for Week 12

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish checked in at No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and with just two games to go, they continue to be the most under-discussed team when talking about the CFP picture. Teams currently ranked ahead of the Irish will start to knock each other out to potentially create an opening teams to move up. If Notre Dame takes care of business against a couple three-win teams like the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon and Stanford Cardinal next week, the Irish could be in a good spot when the final top four is revealed.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Georgia Tech: 76 overall, 60 offense, 81 defense

Notre Dame: 10 overall, 24 offense, 13 defense

Injury update

Georgia Tech

OL Kenny Cooper - Questionable (undisclosed)

Notre Dame

S Kyle Hamilton - Questionable (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Georgia Tech: 4-5 ATS

Notre Dame: 6-3 ATS

Total

Georgia Tech: Over 4-4-1

Notre Dame: Over 5-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Georgia Tech: 32 overall, 42 offense, 22 defense

Notre Dame: 10 overall, 6 offense, 13 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Notre Dame -17

Total: 59.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -850, Georgia Tech +575

Opening line: Notre Dame -17.5

Opening total: 58.5

Weather

45 degrees, 12 MPH wind, 4% chance of rain

The Pick

Notre Dame -17

The strength of this Notre Dame team is on the defensive side of the ball, but the Irish have moved the ball with much more efficiency down the stretch. The Irish beat each of their last four opponents by double digits with an average margin of victory at 19.5 points. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech lost four games in a row, and the Yellow Jackets defense will be the worst unit on the field Saturday.

