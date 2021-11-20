No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech picks and best bets for Week 12

We have a Saturday night Big XII showdown in West Texas as the No 9. Oklahoma State Cowboys head on down to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Oklahoma State (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) creeped into the Top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings this week after blitzing TCU last Saturday in a 63-17 beatdown. The Cowboys were guided by the two-headed monster of running backs Dominic Richardson and Jaylen Warren, who combined for 247 rushing yards and five touchdowns during the blowouts. Defensively, OSU stopped the Horned Frogs on 11-of-13 third down attempts.

In spite of operating with an interim head coach in the backhalf of the season, Texas Tech (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) managed to reach bowl eligibility last Saturday by pulling off a surprising 41-38 victory over Iowa State. The highlight, of course, was kicker Jonathan Garibay booming a 62-yard field goal as time expired to clinch the Red Raiders the victory. Tech also got a solid outing from quarterback Donovan Smith, who threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oklahoma State: 16th overall, 59th offense, 9th defense

Texas Tech: 59th overall, 29th offense, 90th defense

Injury update

Oklahoma State

No new injuries to report

Texas Tech

TE Travis Koontz Out - Undisclosed

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oklahoma State: 8-2 ATS

Texas Tech: 5-4-1 ATS

Total

Oklahoma State: Over 3-6-1

Texas Tech: Over 5-5

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma State -10

Total: 56.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -410, Texas Tech +310

Opening line: Oklahoma State -10

Opening total: 56

Weather

44 degrees, 14 MPH NNW, Cloudy

The Pick

Oklahoma State -10

The Cowboys have been playing fantastic defense all season long and have limited opponents to just 16.4 ppg. OSU is in the driver’s seat for a possible spot in the Big 12 Championship game and with a critical rivalry game against Oklahoma next week, they’re going to want to smother TTU and put them down quickly here. OSU rolls.

