No. 21 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama picks and best bets for Week 12

The SEC on CBS game with Saturday brings us back to Tuscaloosa, AL, where the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide will play host to the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Alabama (9-1, 5-1 SEC) can clinch the SEC West with a victory here and are coming off a 59-3 beatdown of New Mexico State last Saturday. Quarterback Bryce Young is still the odd-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy per DraftKings Sportsbook and he got the chance to pad his stats a little bit in last week’s tuneup game. He completed 21-of-23 passes for 271 yards and five touchdowns before exiting the contest.

Arkansas (7-3, 3-3 SEC) managed to take home the Golden Boot trophy by beating LSU 16-13 in overtime last week. Both teams struggled to move the ball offensively but the Razorbacks defense did force three turnovers and held the Tigers to just 3.9 yards per play.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Arkansas: 34th overall, 43rd offense, 29th defense

Alabama: 3rd overall, 3rd offense, 10th defense

Injury update

Arkansas

No new injuries to report

Alabama

RB Roydell Williams Out indefinitely - Knee

WR Jojo Earle Out indefinitely - Undisclosed

LB Keanu Koht Ques - Foot

OL Darrian Dalcourt Ques - Ankle

DB Demarcco Hellams Ques - Undisclosed

RB Camar Wheaton Out indefinitely - Knee

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Arkansas: 5-4-1 ATS

Alabama: 6-4 ATS

Total

Arkansas: Over 6-4

Alabama: Over 5-5

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -20.5

Total: 58

Moneyline: Alabama -1500, Arkansas +850

Opening line: Alabama -22.5

Opening total: 59

Weather

67 degrees, 9 MPH Winds, SE, Sunny

The Pick

Alabama -20.5

Alabama knows what’s at stake with a win here and it’d be hard to imagine it letting Arkansas have any breathing room in this one. The Tide rolls at home and shifts its attention to both the Iron Bowl and a showdown with Georgia in Atlanta.

