No. 10 Wake Forest vs. Clemson picks and best bets for Week 12

The No. 10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons could clinch the ACC Atlantic with one win over their final two games, while the Clemson Tigers need a victory to keep their slim hopes of competing for a conference title alive. If Wake Forest keeps on winning, the Demon Deacons could very well find themselves creeping back into the College Football Playoff conversation.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Wake Forest: 35 overall, 7 offense, 79 defense

Clemson: 7 overall, 57 offense, 3 defense

Injury update

Wake Forest

RB Christian Beal-Smith - Questionable (lower body)

Clemson

QB Taisun Phommachanh - Questionable (shoulder)

WR Justyn Ross - Out (foot)

TE Braden Galloway - Out indefinitely (shoulder)

CB Andrew Booth Jr. - Questionable (concussion)

RB Kobe Pace - Questionable (concussion)

S Joseph Charleston - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Wake Forest: 4-5 ATS

Clemson: 2-7 ATS

Total

Wake Forest: Over 4-5

Clemson: Over 3-6

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Wake Forest: 64 overall, 64 offense, 60 defense

Clemson: 6 overall, 12 offense, 5 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Clemson -4.5

Total: 57

Moneyline: Clemson -200, Wake Forest +170

Opening line: Clemson -5

Opening total: 54.5

Weather

54 degrees, 8 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain

The Pick

Clemson -4.5

Clemson and Wake Forest are two one-sided teams in 2021 with the Tigers excelling on defense with a poor offense, while the Demon Deacons score a ton of points but struggle to stop opponents from scoring. For as poor as Clemson has been offensively this season, the Tigers scored at least 30 points in three straight games, and they should be fine against a defense that gave up 34 or more points in five of their last six games.

