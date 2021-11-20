No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 23 Utah picks and best bets for Week 12

We’ll be treated to what’s most likely going to be a Pac-12 Championship game preview on Saturday night as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks head to Salt Lake City to battle the No. 23 Utah Utes. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Oregon (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) is currently clinging on to a spot in the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 team in the country and was last seen taking down Washington State last Saturday for a 38-24 victory. Quarterback Anthony Brown effectively piloted the offense, throwing for 135 yards and a touchdown through the air and ran for 123 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Ducks held possession for over 35 minutes of game time. Oregon could clinch the Pac-12 North with either or a win or an Oregon State loss on Saturday.

Similar to Oregon, Utah (7-3, 6-1 Pac-12) is in a position to clinch the Pac-12 South with a victory in this contest. The Utes were last seen beating Arizona 38-29 on the road last Saturday, a game where running back TJ Pledger broke off 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. Surprisingly, that was the team’s first Pac-12 win of the year that came within single digits.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oregon: 14th overall, 13th offense, 35th defense

Utah: 21st overall, 19th offense, 26thdefense

Injury update

Oregon

RB Seven McGee Prob - Undisclosed

TE D.J. Johnson Ques - Undisclosed

WR Jonny Johnson III Ques - Lower Body

Safety Steve Stephens IV Ques - Lower Body

Utah

OL Jaren Kump Ques - Leg

RB Tavion Thomas Ques - Undisclosed

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oregon: 4-6 ATS

Utah: 4-6 ATS

Total

Oregon: Over 5-5

Utah: Over 8-2

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah -3

Total: 59

Moneyline: Utah -155, Oregon +135

Opening line: Utah -2.5

Opening total: 58.5

Weather

29 degrees, 4 MPH Winds, Clear

The Pick

Under 59

These are two defensive oriented teams playing a tight matchup in what could be below-freezing temperatures by the second half. Also consider the element of both team’s not trying to show the other too much considering they’ll most likely meet again in Las Vegas two weeks from now. For those reasons, consider the under.

