No. 11 Baylor vs. Kansas State picks and best bets for Week 12

The late-afternoon Big 12 slate will bring us a battle of two teams trying to stay alive in the conference title race as the No. 11 Baylor Bears ships up to Manhattan, KS, to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. The game will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Baylor (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) got its signature victory of the Dave Aranda era last Saturday when it took down previously undefeated Oklahoma Quarterback Gerry Bohanon put on a show, accounting for 117 yards passing, 107 yards rushing, and three touchdowns total. The team limited OU to just over 24 minutes of possession time and effectively corralled freshman WB Caleb Williams, forcing him to throw two picks in the contest.

Kansas State (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) doubled up on West Virginia for a 34-17 victory last Saturday. Running back Deuce Vaughn was able to flex a little bit with a 121 yards and a touchdown on the ground. On the other side of the ball, the defense forced three turnovers on the afternoon.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Baylor: 13th overall, 30th offense, 15th defense

Kansas State: 30th overall, 35th offense, 32nd defense

Injury update

Baylor

No new injuries to report

Kansas State

No new injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Baylor: 7-3 ATS

Kansas State: 6-3-1 ATS

Total

Baylor: Over 6-4

Kansas State: Over 5-5

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas State -1

Total: 50

Moneyline: Kansas State -120, Baylor +100

Opening line: Pick ‘Em

Opening total: 48.5

Weather

59 degrees, 7 MPH Winds and partly Cloudy during the day. Temperatures will drop into the 30’s at night.

The Pick

Kansas State -120

The line has been moving back and forth between the Bears and Wildcats all week, so we’ll lean with the home team in this matchup. This is a prime letdown spot for Baylor after a big victory over OU last weekend and K-State has been red hot with four straight wins over the last month.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.