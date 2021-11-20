UCLA vs. USC picks and best bets for Week 12

The battle for Los Angeles will go down this Saturday as the UCLA Bruins will travel across town to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum to meet the USC Trojans in another edition of this hated rivalry. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Fox.

UCLA (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) has been up and down throughout the meat of its schedule but experienced an up last week in a 44-20 victory over Colorado. Down 10 at halftime, the Bruins surged down the stretch while shutting out the Buffaloes in the second half. Running back Zach Charbonnet ran for 67 yards and punched in three touchdowns.

USC (4-5, 3-4 Pac-12) continues to trudge forward under interim head coach Donte Williams and are coming off a bye week. They were last seen falling 31-16 on the road against Arizona State, another game where they were outmatched by a team with a winning record. The focus of everyone around the program has been on the head coach search over the last month but we’ll see if the team can create some good vibes in this rivalry matchup.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

UCLA: 50th overall, 17th offense, 82nd defense

USC: 58th overall, 28th offense, 87th defense

Injury update

UCLA

RB Brittain Brown Questionable - Undisclosed

USC

QB Kedon Slovis Out - Leg

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

UCLA: 6-4 ATS

USC: 3-6 ATS

Total

UCLA: Over 6-4

USC: Over 5-4

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UCLA -3

Total: 65.5

Moneyline: UCLA -155, USC +135

Opening line: UCLA -2.5

Opening total: 65

Weather

68 degrees, 3 MPH Winds WSW, Cloudy

The Pick

Under 65.5

USC will be starting Jaxson Dart with starter Kedon Slovis out with a leg injury. Dart was ineffective during the Arizona State game and USC in general has been ineffective against teams with a pulse this season. They won’t be able to hold up their end offensively to trigger the over in this one.

