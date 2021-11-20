Artem Dalakian vs. Luis Concepcion: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

The flyweight division gets a title fight in Kiev, Ukraine this weekend as Artem Dalakian and Luis Concepcion face off for the WBA title. The estimated time for ring walks is 5 p.m. ET, according to BOX.live. There does not appear to be a US streaming option at this point, but we’ll keep an eye out for something before the fight gets going.

Both fighters have been inactive since early 2020. Dalakian last fought Josber Perez in February 2020, winning a unanimous decision to retain his title. Concepcion last fought the day prior, beating Rober Barrera via 11th round TKO to claim the WBA’s interim title and force this fight.

Dalakian is a sizable favorite against Concepcion at DraftKings Sportsbook. The champ is fighting on his home turf and is installed at -1400 while Concepcion is +800 as a “road dog.” Total rounds is installed at 8.5 with the over priced to -115. The favored winning method is Dalakian via KO, TKO, or DQ at -180.

Full Card for Artem Dalakian vs. Luis Concepcion