What time will Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter fight start on Saturday, November 20th

The welterweight division has been splintered for some time now, but Saturday night could move us a step closer to unification. The WBO belt is the only title on the line between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter, but the winner might get a unification bout with either WBA champ Yordenis Ugás or IBF and WBC champ Errol Spence, Jr. Boxing politics could make this all for naught, but that’s the hope.

The main card gets underway at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. Main event ring walks are expected early in the 11 p.m. hour, but that will depend on how long the earlier bouts take. The main card will air as an ESPN+ PPV.

Crawford is 37-0 and has held his WBO title since beating Jeff Horn via ninth round TKO in June 2018. Crawford had moved up after becoming the undisputed junior lightweight champion a year prior. Since beating Horn, Crawford has successfully defended his title four times, with a fourth round TKO of Kell Brook last November being his most recent fight.

Porter comes into the fight with a 31-3-1 record and last fought in August of 2020. He beat Sebastian Formella via 12th round unanimous decision to claim the vacant vacant WBC Silver welterweight title. Prior to that, Porter lost a split decision to Spence. Notably, his prior fight saw him beat Ugás in a split decision to retain his then WBC belt.

Crawford is a -700 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Porter is +500 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced all the way to -260.

