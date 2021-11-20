Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter live stream: How to watch title bout via live online stream

The welterweight division will be in the spotlight on Saturday night as WBO champ Terence Crawford faces Shawn Porter. The main card will get started at 9 p.m. ET and it will air as an ESPN+ PPV. Crawford and Porter are expected to hit the ring in the 11 p.m. hour.

Crawford is 37-0 and making the fifth defense of his WBO title. He claimed the title with a ninth round TKO of Jeff Horn in 2018 in his debut at the weight. Previously, Crawford had cleaned out the junior welterweight division to become undisputed champ. His most recent fight was last November and saw him beat Kell Brook via fourth round TKO. He has won all five of his welterweight bouts via TKO.

Porter is 31-3-1 and last fought in August of 2020, beating Sebastian Formella by unanimous decision to claim the WBC Silver title. Porter held the WBC title in 2018 and 2019 before losing it to Errol Spence, Jr. in a split decision loss in September 2019.

Crawford is favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds of -700. Porter is installed at +500. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced to -260. The favored outcome of this bout is a Crawford decision with -125 odds.

Full Card for Crawford vs. Porter